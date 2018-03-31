Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 8,425 Shares of WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F (NYSEARCA:DIM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F (NYSEARCA:DIM) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.02% of WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 317,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIM stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F has a twelve month low of $59.77 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

