Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of YPF worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 163.2% in the third quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YPF in the third quarter worth $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of YPF by 15.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in YPF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in YPF during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on YPF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of YPF in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. YPF SA has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8,503.43, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.93.

YPF Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts.

