Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Selective Insurance Group worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 75.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 34.3% in the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 234,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,702. The company has a market cap of $3,565.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.30 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $62.00 price objective on Selective Insurance Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 10 insurance subsidiaries, nine of which were licensed by various state departments of insurance to write specific lines of property and casualty insurance business. The remaining subsidiary is authorized by various state insurance departments to write property and casualty insurance in the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market.

