Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNH. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Senior Housing Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Senior Housing Properties Trust stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,721.22, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $278.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.99 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members.

