STORE Capital (STOR) PT Lowered to $26.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on STORE Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. STORE Capital has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,822.13, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $100,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,475 shares of company stock valued at $295,603. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in STORE Capital by 8.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in STORE Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,921 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states.

