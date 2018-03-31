Wells Fargo (WFC) Holdings Trimmed by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo makes up 0.9% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $14,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $52.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255,643.08, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Wells Fargo has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Wells Fargo declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered Wells Fargo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.47 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

