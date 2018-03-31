Wentworth Resource (WENTF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Wentworth Resource (OTCMKTS:WENTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Wentworth Resources Ltd. is an oil & gas company with: natural gas production; exploration and appraisal opportunities; large-scale gas monetisation initiatives primarily in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique. Wentworth Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Shares of WENTF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20. Wentworth Resource has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

Wentworth Resource Company Profile

Wentworth Resources Limited, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons in Tanzania and Mozambique. It primarily holds 31.94% interest in the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers in south-eastern Tanzania; and 85% participating interest in the Rovuma Onshore Block in northern Mozambique.

