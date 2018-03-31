WesBanco Inc (WSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $48.00 price target on WesBanco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. 127,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,035. The company has a market cap of $1,863.57, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $44.78.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $65,268.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 274.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc (WesBanco) is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. WesBanco offers its services through two segments: community banking, which offers services, such as commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and trust and investment services, which offers trust services, as well as various alternative investment products, including mutual funds.

