West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 813,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,309,000 after buying an additional 79,454 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,059,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 715,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,621,000 after purchasing an additional 400,459 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WST opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6,532.27, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.66. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

West Pharmaceutical Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 800,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.17.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company’s products include vial containment solutions, prefillable systems, self-injection platforms, cartridge systems and components, reconstitution and transfer systems, intradermal delivery solutions, specialty components, and contract manufacturing and analytical services.

