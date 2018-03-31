Insider Selling: Westar Energy Inc (WR) CEO Sells 29,500 Shares of Stock

Westar Energy Inc (NYSE:WR) CEO Mark A. Ruelle sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,505,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.59. The company had a trading volume of 701,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7,480.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.41. Westar Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $57.32.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Westar Energy had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Westar Energy Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Westar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Westar Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Westar Energy by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 11,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Westar Energy by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in Westar Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 32,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Westar Energy by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,215,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,878,000 after buying an additional 533,878 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Westar Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of Westar Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Westar Energy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc is an electric utility. The Company provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services. The Company provides these services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina and Hutchinson. Its subsidiary, Kansas Gas and Electric Company (KGE), provides these services in south-central and southeastern Kansas, including the city of Wichita.

