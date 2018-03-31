Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Now Covered by UBS

UBS started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.88.

NYSE:WAL opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6,140.31, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $44.64 and a one year high of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $173,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Reoch Mcauslan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,757.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,384 in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB or the Bank). The Company’s regional segments include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California and Northern California, which provide banking and related services to their respective markets.

