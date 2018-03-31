Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLKP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, CFO Mark Steven Bender bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence E. Teel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $134,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $264,560.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,613,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,724,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Square Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

WLKP stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $735.00, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.90 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3864 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation (Westlake). The Company operates, acquires and develops ethylene production facilities and other assets. Its business and operations are conducted through Westlake Chemical OpCo LP (OpCo). OpCo sells ethylene to Westlake and others, as well as sells co-products of ethylene production, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline and hydrogen.

