Weyco Group (WEYS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $344.17, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.71. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.27 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weyco Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Weyco Group by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc is engaged in the design and distribution of footwear. The Company designs and markets footwear for men, women and children. The Company operates through two segments: the North American wholesale segment (wholesale) and the North American retail segment (retail). The Company also has other wholesale and retail businesses overseas, which include its businesses in Australia, South Africa and Asia Pacific (collectively known as Florsheim Australia), and its wholesale and retail businesses in Europe (Florsheim Europe).

