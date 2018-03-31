Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 5th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of TSE:WPM traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,323. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.18 and a 12-month high of C$29.90.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.25.

WARNING: “Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/wheaton-precious-metals-corp-wpm-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-09.html.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company worldwide. It has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 8 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.