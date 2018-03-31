Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Announces Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPM stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. 1,605,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,019.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Announces Earnings Results” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/wheaton-precious-metals-wpm-issues-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-03-eps-updated.html.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly Silver Wheaton Corp, is a Canada-based pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. The Company operates through eight segments: the silver produced by the San Dimas, Penasquito and Antamina mines, the gold produced by the Sudbury and Salobo mines, the silver and gold produced by the Constancia mine and the Other mines, and corporate operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.