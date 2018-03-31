WidePoint Co. (WYY) CEO Jin Kang Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) CEO Jin Kang purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $11,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,940,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,592.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WidePoint stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,154. WidePoint Co. has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.73.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 million. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WidePoint stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 749,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.90% of WidePoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation is a provider of information technology (IT)-based products, services and solutions. The Company offers secure, cloud-based, enterprise-wide IT-based solutions that enable commercial markets, and federal and state government organizations, to deploy fully compliant IT services in accordance with government-mandated regulations and advanced system requirements.

