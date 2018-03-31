227,289 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 227,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,500,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $76,894.78, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $127.09 and a twelve month high of $164.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.13.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,844 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $439,881.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,571.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 9,250 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,245 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,623. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

