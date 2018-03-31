Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 140,585 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Shopify Inc (US) worth $41,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (US) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,966,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,064. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $154.82. The company has a market cap of $12,443.67, a P/E ratio of -296.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Shopify Inc (US)’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Shopify Inc (US) from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Vetr raised Shopify Inc (US) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.15 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify Inc (US) from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray increased their target price on Shopify Inc (US) from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.63.

Shopify Inc (US) Company Profile

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

