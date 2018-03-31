Radian Group Inc (RDN) Stake Lessened by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,662,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Radian Group worth $34,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

NYSE RDN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. 1,455,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,856. The company has a market cap of $4,113.25, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Radian Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc is an insurance holding company that provides mortgage insurance, and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates in two segments: Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance to mortgage lending institutions.

