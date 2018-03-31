William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $45.98 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Intuit worth $45,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Ark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $2,276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 12,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.2% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Argus raised their price target on Intuit from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.05.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,770. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.80 and a 12 month high of $179.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44,396.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 72.52% and a net margin of 17.48%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $1,658,588.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,064.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 159,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $27,166,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,809 shares of company stock worth $147,885,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $45.98 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/william-blair-investment-management-llc-lowers-position-in-intuit-inc-intu-updated.html.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.