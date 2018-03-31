William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Francesca's (FRAN)

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Francesca's (NASDAQ:FRAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. William Blair also issued estimates for Francesca's’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Francesca's from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price objective on Francesca's and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Francesca's from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Francesca's in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Francesca's from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Francesca's alerts:

NASDAQ:FRAN opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.04. Francesca's has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Francesca's (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.50 million. Francesca's had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Francesca's will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Paul Lawrence acquired 10,000 shares of Francesca's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Francesca's during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Francesca's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Francesca's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Francesca's during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Francesca's by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Francesca's (FRAN)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/william-blair-reaffirms-market-perform-rating-for-francescas-fran.html.

About Francesca's

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer, which operates a chain of boutiques across the United States. The Company offers a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 671 boutiques in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and also served its customers through www.francescas.com, its e-commerce Website.

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.