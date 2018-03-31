William Hill (WMH) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 380 ($5.25) target price on the gambling company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.39) price objective on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of William Hill from GBX 350 ($4.84) to GBX 375 ($5.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of William Hill from GBX 295 ($4.08) to GBX 305 ($4.21) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of William Hill from GBX 315 ($4.35) to GBX 330 ($4.56) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 323.29 ($4.47).

LON WMH opened at GBX 330.30 ($4.56) on Tuesday. William Hill has a 12-month low of GBX 239.10 ($3.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 345 ($4.77).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.94 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This is an increase from William Hill’s previous dividend of $4.26.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC is a gambling company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Online, US, Australia and Other. The Retail segment consists of all activities undertaken in licensed betting offices (LBOs), including gaming machines. The Online segment consists of all online and telephone activity outside of Australia, including sports betting, casino, poker sites and other gaming products along with telephone betting services.

