Williams Partners (WPZ) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

NYSE:WPZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,591.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Williams Partners has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $44.06.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams Partners had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.87%. analysts predict that Williams Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Williams Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Williams Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on Williams Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.77.

About Williams Partners

Williams Partners L.P. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company has operations across the natural gas value chain from gathering, processing, and interstate transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids to petchem production of ethylene, propylene, and other olefins. It operates through its Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West segment.

