Windstream (WIN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Windstream earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.4983634712037 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIN. BidaskClub upgraded Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Windstream in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays began coverage on Windstream in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Windstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

Shares of NASDAQ WIN opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.94. Windstream has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Windstream had a negative return on equity of 191.89% and a negative net margin of 36.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Windstream will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stoltz acquired 29,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,979.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,453 shares in the company, valued at $153,975.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Windstream

Windstream Corporation (Windstream) is a provider of advanced communications and technology solutions, including managed services and cloud computing, to businesses nationwide. In addition to business services, the Company offers broadband, voice and video services to consumers in primarily rural markets.

