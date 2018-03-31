ValuEngine Upgrades Winnebago Industries (WGO) to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

WGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NYSE WGO opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,190.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.77. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.88 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

