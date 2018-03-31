Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd (DEM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd (NYSEARCA:DEM) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,786 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.56% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEM. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 106,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 34,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $1,568,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DEM opened at $47.82 on Friday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd (DEM)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/wisdomtree-emerging-markets-eqty-incm-fd-dem-shares-bought-by-raymond-james-associates-updated.html.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.