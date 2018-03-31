WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd (DFJ) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd (NYSEARCA:DFJ) by 132.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.11% of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000.

NYSEARCA DFJ opened at $81.33 on Friday. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $85.64.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd Profile

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

