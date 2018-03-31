WMIH (WMIH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded WMIH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ WMIH opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. WMIH has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of WMIH by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 437,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 255,303 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WMIH by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 149,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 104,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in WMIH by 1,613.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 453,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 427,442 shares during the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP lifted its holdings in WMIH by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 5,729,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 720,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in WMIH by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

About WMIH

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc, engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

