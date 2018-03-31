Reviewing Talon International (TALN) and Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) and Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wolverine World Wide and Talon International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolverine World Wide 0 8 4 0 2.33 Talon International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus target price of $28.41, indicating a potential downside of 1.70%. Given Wolverine World Wide’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wolverine World Wide is more favorable than Talon International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wolverine World Wide and Talon International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolverine World Wide $2.35 billion 1.18 $300,000.00 $1.64 17.62 Talon International $48.26 million 0.14 $990,000.00 N/A N/A

Talon International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wolverine World Wide.

Profitability

This table compares Wolverine World Wide and Talon International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolverine World Wide 0.01% 16.20% 6.63% Talon International 1.10% 6.37% 2.37%

Dividends

Wolverine World Wide pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Talon International does not pay a dividend. Wolverine World Wide pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Wolverine World Wide has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Talon International has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Wolverine World Wide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Talon International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Wolverine World Wide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Talon International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide beats Talon International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, and Chaco footwear; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses. It also operates a performance leather business. The Wolverine Leathers Division markets pigskin leather for use primarily in the footwear industry.

About Talon International

Talon International, Inc. is a holding company, which specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of a range of apparel components and accessories, including custom zippers, apparel trim components and specialty stretch technology for interlinings. The Company distributes a range of apparel zipper, trim and interlining products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers and mass merchandisers. It operates its business under approximately two product groups, such as Talon Zipper and Talon Trim (which includes its Tekfit stretch technology products). It manufactures and distributes zippers under its Talon brand name to manufacturers for apparel brands and retailers. Talon Trim items include labels, buttons, leather patches, woven labels and others. Under its Tekfit brand, it develops and sells fabric stretch technology that utilizes processes to create stretchable comfort waistbands, shirt collars and inner pocketing panels.

