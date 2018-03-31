Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Workday earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.4933834891915 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $92.50) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.22.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $127.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $26,693.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.09 and a beta of 1.86. Workday has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $582.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.41 million. sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director A George Battle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,380,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Peek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $1,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 781,980 shares of company stock worth $89,509,266. 37.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

