Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,050 ($14.51) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WKP. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,012 ($13.98) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($12.09) to GBX 925 ($12.78) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,050 ($14.51) to GBX 1,100 ($15.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.20) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.36) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,012.63 ($13.99).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 992 ($13.71) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 748 ($10.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,040.50 ($14.38).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Workspace Group’s (LON:WKP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/workspace-group-wkp-rating-reiterated-by-peel-hunt-updated.html.

About Workspace Group

Workspace Group PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in property investment. The Company provides commercial property to let throughout London. The Company owns and manages over 65 properties all across London and is home to approximately 4,000 new and growing companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.