Worldcore (WRC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $439,227.00

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Worldcore token can currently be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, EtherDelta and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Worldcore has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. Worldcore has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $439,227.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00721350 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014242 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00157768 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00029678 BTC.

About Worldcore

Worldcore was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,109,299 tokens. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.com. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcore is a digital financial institutions that is ready to integrate usual financial products into the blockchain sector of economy. Regardless of working with bank transfers, plastic cards or cryptocurrencies, you can manage everything through a Worldcore account. Combining the best features of a bank, online payment system and card payment gateway, Worldcore offers a wide range of financial services. The product line of Worldcore includes: Payment Account for bank transfers; Worldcore prepaid debit card; Worldcore prepaid virtual card; Mass (batch) payments; PayAnyCard (Card loading with cryptocurrencies); Smart Invoicing; Checkout for merchants (SCI); API for automated payouts; Solutions for crypto community; Affiliate program; “

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta and OKEx. It is not currently possible to purchase Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

