Wright Medical Group Inc (WMGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wright Medical Group Inc (NASDAQ:WMGI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:WMGI traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,582. Wright Medical Group has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,101.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.69 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. equities research analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palo Alto Investors LLC boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 2,736,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,746,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,619,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,777,000 after acquiring an additional 194,348 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,876,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,074 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,545,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,309,000 after acquiring an additional 156,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,021,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,426,000 after acquiring an additional 113,043 shares during the last quarter.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

