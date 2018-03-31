WWE (WWE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that WWE (NYSE:WWE) will post sales of $189.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WWE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.20 million. WWE posted sales of $188.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WWE will report full year sales of $189.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820.02 million to $851.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $887.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $856.60 million to $912.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WWE.

WWE (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.51 million. WWE had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of WWE in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised WWE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of WWE in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised WWE from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised WWE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

NYSE:WWE traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. 552,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,778.14, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.84. WWE has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. WWE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

In related news, SVP Blake Timothy Bilstad sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $50,417.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,019.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Kowal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $73,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WWE during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WWE in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WWE by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WWE in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,159,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of WWE by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

