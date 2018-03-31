Wyndham Worldwide Co. (WYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

WYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Worldwide to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 8,968 shares of Wyndham Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total value of $1,028,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,784 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,958.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 3,731 shares of Wyndham Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $436,676.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,792,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,400,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,025,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,136,000 after acquiring an additional 695,118 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Wyndham Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,435,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide by 479.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 726,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,556,000 after acquiring an additional 600,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

WYN stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.43. 888,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Wyndham Worldwide has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $127.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11,411.30, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Wyndham Worldwide had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 92.39%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Wyndham Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

