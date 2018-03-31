Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham’s shares have outperformed S&P 500 in the last year. The company’s plan to spin-off its Hotel Group segment is expected to increase the fit, focus and strategic flexibility of both the companies. Going forward, Wyndham’s strong developmental pipeline, large international exposure and prudent acquisitions should boost earnings. Initiatives to increase occupancy like the remodeled loyalty program, technological upgrades and marketing efforts are expected to drive growth too. Focus on returning wealth to shareholders through buybacks and dividend hikes also bode well. It has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters and estimates are stable ahead of its third-quarter earnings release. Lingering global uncertainties in some economies and currency fluctuations might limit revenue growth in the near term. Also, soft demand in oil producing regions might hurt RevPAR.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on WYN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group began coverage on Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Wyndham Worldwide to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE WYN opened at $114.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. Wyndham Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11,411.36, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Wyndham Worldwide had a return on equity of 92.39% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In other Wyndham Worldwide news, Director George Herrera sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total transaction of $32,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 8,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total value of $1,028,898.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,958.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock worth $2,273,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYN. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 790.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Worldwide Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

