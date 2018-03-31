Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Lifted to Buy at UBS

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WYNMF. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Wynn Macau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 57,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. As of February 15, 2017, the companys Wynn Macau resort features approximately 284,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including 303 table games and 957 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; recreation and leisure facilities, including two health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool; and lounges and meeting facilities.

