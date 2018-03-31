Wynnstay Group plc (WYN) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.40

Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.12) per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wynnstay Group stock remained flat at $GBX 412.50 ($5.70) during midday trading on Friday. Wynnstay Group has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 660 ($9.12).

In related news, insider B Paul Roberts acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($6.24) per share, with a total value of £13,560 ($18,734.46).

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a supplier of products and services to the agricultural industry and the rural economy. The Company’s segments include Agriculture, which is engaged in manufacturing and supply of animal feeds, fertilizer, seeds and associated agricultural products; Specialist Retail, which supplies to a range of specialist products to farmers, smallholders and pet owners, and Other.

