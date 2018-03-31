Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $5.91 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27,886.67, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Jean-Marie Greindl sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,100,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

