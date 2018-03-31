Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Raises Stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $100.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,263.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $117.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 21.72%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.21, for a total value of $1,195,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Aldrich sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,956,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,252 shares in the company, valued at $20,034,793.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,050 shares of company stock worth $10,415,738. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

