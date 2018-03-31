Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Increases Holdings in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 526.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baxter International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baxter International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,105. The company has a market capitalization of $35,130.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Baxter International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 28,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,918,947.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $1,210,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,381 shares of company stock worth $3,459,037. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

