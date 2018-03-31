Xaurum Achieves Market Cap of $10.77 Million (XAUR)

Xaurum (CURRENCY:XAUR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. Xaurum has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and approximately $110,043.00 worth of Xaurum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaurum token can currently be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, C-CEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last week, Xaurum has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xaurum alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003044 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00725899 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014093 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00161079 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Xaurum Token Profile

Xaurum’s launch date was August 18th, 2016. Xaurum’s total supply is 127,133,751 tokens. The Reddit community for Xaurum is /r/xaurum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaurum’s official Twitter account is @xaurumofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaurum is www.xaurum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xaurum (XAUR) is a smart contract & token system built on Ethereum. It was developed from the previous PoS blockchain, Xaurum (XAU) which was migrated to the Ethereum platform to lower costs and inflation associated wwith mantaining a Proof of Stake 2.0 cryptocurrency. Xaurum is gold backed crypto asset, that derives its value from the gold reserves maintained by the Auresco Institute, a non-profit organization created by the Xaurum team. Xaurum is ment to be used as a store of value since the gold base that backs Xaurum is always growing. The former cryptocurrency, Xaurum (XAU) had an ICO period, in which 1016 XAU coins were sold. In the RICO period, these XAU coins are exchangeable for XAUR at a 1-8000 rate. During this RICO period, anyone was also allowed to send cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies to the Auresco Institute to recieve newly created XAUR. In this smart contract system, the old PoS XAU coins that were swapped and the ones that were minted in the RICO period will be in circulation (all of these coins have been backed by gold), and the remaining supply is locked (the locked supply is not backed by gold). Xaurum users have two ways of acquiring tokens, you can earn them in the “Goldmine” or Mint them. When mining on the Goldmine, users are exchanging their hashpower in a multipool. The earned coins from staking and mining these cryptocurrencies is used to buy more gold and to release Xaurum that was previously locked into circulation, by backing it with the newly bought gold. The proceeds from the Multipool can also be used to buy Xaurum in an exchange and pay the miners, depending on the market value of Xaurum, mined cryptocurrencies and the gold itself. when Minting new coins, users are allowed to send fiat currencies directly to the Auresco Institute in exchange for new coins. These users are called Masternodes but they do not mantain the blockchain. Instead, they are required to have a 1000 XAUR collateral (like Dash masternodes), in order to create new coins. This ensures that any fraud attempt would not be profitable for the Xaurum masternodes. Profits from running the PoW multipool and from the Minting process are sent to the Commonwealth wallet, and allow the Xaurum system to increase their gold supply at a must faster pace than the XAUR supply itself. “

Xaurum Token Trading

Xaurum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is not possible to buy Xaurum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaurum must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaurum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Xaurum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaurum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.