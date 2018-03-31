Xenon (XNN) Market Cap Achieves $2.39 Million

Xenon (CURRENCY:XNN) traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Xenon token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta. In the last seven days, Xenon has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar. Xenon has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $23.00 worth of Xenon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003003 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00725184 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000493 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00160656 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029932 BTC.

Xenon Profile

Xenon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Xenon is xenon.network. Xenon’s official Twitter account is @XenonNet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenon is a project that aims to create an alternative blockchain from the EOS project open-source codebase. In order to reduce the regulatory risks associated with the standard crowdfunding method (Initial Coin Offering) and ensure a widespread distribution of the tokens, Xenon will distribute their tokens through an airdrop. The Proposed Airdrop:- Total tokens 1,000,000,000 XNN – 70% airdropped:- 300,000,000 XNN proportionally airdropped to all ether addresses with >0.1 ether – 200,000,000 XNN airdropped based on bitcoin proof-of-holding – 200,000,000 XNN airdropped via proof-of-individuality mechanisms- Much of the remaining XNN will be used in social media/bounty/referral campaigns and developer incentives Xenon token (XNN) actually is an ERC-20 token, later the Xenon team plans to convert it to Xenon coins in the newly-launched blockchain. “

Xenon Token Trading

Xenon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Xenon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xenon must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xenon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

