Xerox Corp (XRX) Receives $35.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. UBS raised shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other news, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 140,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $4,550,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 1,161,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $40,056,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 10,970.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

XRX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,680. Xerox has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $7,329.52, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Xerox had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

