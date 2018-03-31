Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yintech Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Yintech Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yintech Investment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Yintech Investment stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. 89,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,413. The company has a market capitalization of $663.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of -0.07. Yintech Investment has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $21.79.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $58.37 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Yintech Investment will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 4.28%. Yintech Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.96%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yintech Investment stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services in China. The Company facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold, and other precious metals and commodities on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and the Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange.

