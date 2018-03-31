YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

YRCW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.06, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 4.19. YRC Worldwide has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.48.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $120,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,607.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRCW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers its customers a range of transportation services. The Company operates through two segments: YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The Company has less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities.

