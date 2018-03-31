Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Cyberark Software reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cyberark Software.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 59.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 36.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 55,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cyberark Software by 45.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cyberark Software by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 271,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,240. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,806.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.12.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/zacks-analysts-anticipate-cyberark-software-ltd-cybr-to-post-0-21-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd is an Israel-based provider of information technology (IT) security solutions that protects organizations from cyber-attacks. The Company’s software solutions are focused on protecting privileged accounts, which have become a critical target in the lifecycle of cyber-attacks. The Company’s Privileged Account Security Solution consists of various products, such as Shares Technology Platform, Enterprise Password Vault, SSH Key Manager, Privileged Session Manager, Privileged Threat Analytics, Application Identity Manager, CyberArk-Conjur, Endpoint Privilege Manager and On-Demand Privileges Manager.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyberark Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.