Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Collins (COL) to Post $1.75 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Collins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.84. Rockwell Collins posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Collins will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rockwell Collins.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rockwell Collins from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $151.00 target price on Rockwell Collins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.95.

Shares of NYSE:COL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.85. 1,299,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,691. The stock has a market cap of $22,107.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. Rockwell Collins has a 12 month low of $96.13 and a 12 month high of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COL. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the third quarter worth $420,886,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the fourth quarter worth $342,853,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 1,335.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,110,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,877,000 after buying an additional 1,963,600 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,663,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,436,000 after buying an additional 1,847,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 284.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,322,000 after buying an additional 684,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

