Zacks: Analysts Expect ASML Holding (ASML) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) will report $2.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. ASML reported sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.97 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $13.71 billion to $14.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 24.28%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. BidaskClub raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ASML to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on ASML from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Santander downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.29.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $4.03 on Wednesday, reaching $198.56. 1,193,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $84,863.16, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $126.03 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

ASML declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.7181 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

