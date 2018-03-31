Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Land (LAND) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. Gladstone Land also reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $59,126.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,170.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 102,912 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 33,737.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAND stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. 75,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,262. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $179.12, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0443 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers, and pays monthly distributions to its stockholders. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2017, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.96 per share.

